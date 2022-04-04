Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

