Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 144,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

