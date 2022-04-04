Stephens Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

