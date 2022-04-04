Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

