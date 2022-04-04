Stifel Nicolaus Trims Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Target Price to $4.50

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:SHPW opened at $2.26 on Friday. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Shapeways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shapeways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

