StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BANR opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

