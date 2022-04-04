StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $78.55.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.