StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.09.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 200,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.