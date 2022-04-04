StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.35 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

