StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.35 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.