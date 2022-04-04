StockNews.com Begins Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.31.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $76.18 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 207,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. American Trust acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

