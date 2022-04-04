StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.