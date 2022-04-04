StockNews.com Begins Coverage on eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
EMAN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eMagin has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.36.
eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)
