StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFOI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

