StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.27. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $23,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 977,186 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 673,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,541,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

