StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQC. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,408,000 after acquiring an additional 285,122 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,898 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.