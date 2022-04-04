StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQC. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
EQC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.