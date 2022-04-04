StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
EXTN stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.21. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Exterran by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exterran Company Profile
Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.
