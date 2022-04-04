StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $650.50 million, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

