StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,828,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

