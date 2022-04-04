StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of FLXS traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,133 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,978.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,888 shares of company stock worth $535,824. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

