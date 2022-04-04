StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $17,888,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Green Dot by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Green Dot by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

