StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,762. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

