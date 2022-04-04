StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $553.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.17 and its 200-day moving average is $582.55. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

