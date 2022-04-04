StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

