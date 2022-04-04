StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Iteris stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230 in the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

