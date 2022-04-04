StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 276,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,439. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.