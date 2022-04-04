StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 51,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

