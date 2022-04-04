StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.88.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. 103,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.