StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matson (NYSE:MATX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of MATX traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. 16,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,794. Matson has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

