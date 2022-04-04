StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,654. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 168.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MEDNAX by 198.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

