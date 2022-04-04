StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.

MSI stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.23. 7,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average is $241.94. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

