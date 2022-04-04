StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

