StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after buying an additional 310,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after buying an additional 183,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

