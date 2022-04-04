StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 14,341,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Nielsen by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $85,279,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nielsen by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.