StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NBN stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.28 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

