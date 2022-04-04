StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

PDCE opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.91. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,979. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

