StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $559.75.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $425.03 on Thursday. Pool has a 1 year low of $351.87 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.88 and its 200-day moving average is $493.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $3,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $200,159,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

