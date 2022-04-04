StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

PPL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

