StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.06.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in QCR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

