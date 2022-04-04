StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
RBBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.
NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.72.
In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
