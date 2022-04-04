StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

RIO stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

