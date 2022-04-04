StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.