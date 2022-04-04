StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.25.

SWKS stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

