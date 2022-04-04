StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

