StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of SMMT stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.