StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

