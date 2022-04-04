StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

TPIC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. TPI Composites’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

