StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TBK. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

