StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMW. Cross Research decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.50. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

