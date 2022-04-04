StockNews.com Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.