StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after buying an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 444,759 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 382,237 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

