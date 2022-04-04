StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

NYSE:ATI opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,348,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

